You don't need us to tell you that La La Anthony is a bonafide baddie, but the Power actress has no problem reminding the world on social media in case anyone needed a quick reminder.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

The former TRL host has never been shy to show off a little skin, as you can see in the sexy-yet-sophisticated photo above taken at a Golden Globe Awards afterparty back in January. Warming things up a bit this time around, La La hit up the beautiful islands of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for a trifecta of bikini shots that left little to the imagination. Labeling herself "A vibe" in one pic and shouting out all the ladies "learning how to love themselves & put themselves first" in another, La La proved without any question why she's one of the baddest women out here. We can only agree by admiring from afar like many people in the comments were doing, like Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson and thousands of others. A queen, indeed.

Check out La La Anthony living her finest life out in the Dominican Republic via these eye-grabbing Instagram pictures below: