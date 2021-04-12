Kyrie Irving called out Dennis Schröder for his use of the n-word on Twitter, following the Los Angeles Lakers' 126-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday night. Both Irving and Schröder were ejected during the game.

"The N-word is a derogatory racial slur!" Irving wrote on Twitter after the game.

He explained that the word will never be a term of endearment.

"NEVER FORGET ITS FOUL AND TRUE HISTORY! Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people," he added. "We are not slaves or N’s"



Elsa / Getty Images

The two point guards came to blows with 9 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter when they exchanged tense words following a foul call on Irving. Irving appeared visibly upset with Schröder's use of the n-word.

Schröder disagreed with the refs' decision to eject him, telling reporters after the game that he was confused he did wrong.

"I think it was unnecessary," Schröder said after the game. "It's just unfortunate that I left my team out there by their self. And I mean, I don't even know what I did; but I got kicked out, and I apologize for that just to my teammates."

Refs said it was Schröder waving goodbye to Irving that was seen as taunting and resulted in his ejection.

[Via]