Both Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were ejected during the Los Angeles Lakers' 126-101 rout over the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday night. The two point guards came to blows with 9 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter when they exchanged tense words following a foul call on Irving.

After the heated moment, the refs gave out a double technical. When the pair continued to fire off insults at each other, they were both issued second technical fouls, resulting in automatic ejections.



"I think it was unnecessary," Schroder said after the game. "It's just unfortunate that I left my team out there by their self. And I mean, I don't even know what I did; but I got kicked out, and I apologize for that just to my teammates."

The pool report following the game explained the ejection decision saying, “When Irving couldn’t stop yelling at Schroder, he was then assessed his second technical foul and ejected.”

For Schroder, it was waving goodbye to Irving that earned him the final technical. The refs described the move as a taunt.

The Lakers were able to win without Schroder as well as their stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are both out with injury.

