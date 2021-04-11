Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are set to be re-evaluated by team doctors this week and sources tell ESPN that the two All-Stars will likely return in two and three weeks respectively. The team has fallen from No. 2 to No. 5 in the Western Conference standings since losing both starters.

Davis has been out of the Lakers' lineup since out since Feb. 14 with a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg. He's currently averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game for the reigning NBA champions.

James, who was in the midst of an MVP caliber season, suffered a high right ankle sprain after colliding with Solomon Hill back in March.



The duo's teammate, Jared Dudley, recently gave an update on how Davis is coming along.

“AD is coming along, he’s on the court and doing definitely his little workouts, his calves," Dudley said in a recent interview. "I’m in the weight room with him. He’s gonna be getting on the floor more this week, he’s gonna do about 30 minutes non-stop. He’s gonna get to playing here shortly and so give him a couple more weeks.”

The playoffs are set to begin on May 22.

