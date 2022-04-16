Kyrie Irving still believes that not getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the "right decision," despite the Brooklyn Nets' struggles without him on the court for most of the regular season. The star point guard discussed his vaccination status after a team practice on Friday night.

"I can really say that I stood firm on what I believed in, what I wanted to do with my body. That should be not just an American right, that should be a human right," Irving said, according to the NY Post. "And when you stand for something like that, in a society that we’re in where we have a lot more followers than we do leaders, you’re going to be forced into being seen as a black sheep that people can attack and can clickbait your name and say these things that don’t really describe who you are."



Elsa / Getty Images

Irving did clarify that, while his decision was right for him, he can't speak on anyone else's situation.

"So I can’t address everybody, but as we move forward in time, I know that I made the right decision for me," he explained.

Due to safety restrictions, Irving was forced to miss home games for the Nets for the majority of the season, as well as games in other cities. He finished the 2021-22 regular season having participated in just 29 games.

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Sunday at 3:30 PM, ET.

