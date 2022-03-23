This season has been a difficult one for Kyrie Irving as he is not allowed to play any home games with the Brooklyn Nets. He is unvaccinated and for the last year or so, the city of New York has had strict rules in regards to the unvaccinated and working in a public space. Having said that, the Nets are a bit on edge right now, especially since the playoffs are right around the corner, and the Nets need Kyrie available for as many games as humanly possible.

Well, today, Kyrie and the Nets got the lucky break they were looking for. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, as of tomorrow, New York City will be lifting the mandate for private-sector workers. This means Kyrie and athletes who play for the Yankees and Mets will all be cleared to play for their respective teams.

Elsa/Getty Images

The Nets organization was waiting for this, and now that there are 10 games left in the regular season, the team will be overjoyed to have their superstar point guard back in time for what should be a deep playoff run. There is no telling where the Nets will go this year, but having Kyrie for all of their games is exactly what they needed.

It would appear as though the next game Kyrie is eligible for is this coming Sunday, as his Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets. Needless to say, Brooklyn is going to be jumping.