Let the speculation begin...
The LeBron James recruiting train is picking up steam as the NBA playoffs are winding down. The four-time NBA MVP has reportedly already made contact with Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76ers All Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents this summer.
As speculation ramps up regarding which superstar players will team up with each other this summer, everybody's moves will be put under a microscope. Amid murmurs of LeBron's recent recruiting activity, ESPN insider Jordan Schultz reports that Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was recently seen with LeBron at the upscale LA nightclub Hyde Sunset.
The former teammates have made amends following their falling out in Cleveland and this could be nothing more than two friends enjoying a night out. That said, rumors suggest Kyrie is open to playing alongside LeBron again and the Lakers are expected to pursue the 27-year old All Star.
For what it's worth, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says he's been told there's "no way in hell" Irving signs with the Lakers. Smith is convinced that Irving will end up in a New York Knicks jersey along with Kevin Durant.
"But from everything that I've been hearing over the last few days, Kyrie Irving is heading to New York City. Kyrie Irving is headed to Madison Square Garden with Kevin Durant. People in his inner circle are trying to bring the Nets into the mix, but clearly, New York is the destination. The likelihood is that it will be MSG and obviously, Max [Kellerman], and I will admit, I'm saying this for your entertainment, Max Kellerman, because I know it's going to get you going after I say this. I am told that James Dolan himself has basically said: 'Whatever the hell you want. I will move the hell out of the way. I will give you whatever you want. It doesn't matter. I'll take care of you,' to the Kyries and the Kevin Durants of the world."