The LeBron James recruiting train is picking up steam as the NBA playoffs are winding down. The four-time NBA MVP has reportedly already made contact with Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76ers All Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents this summer.

As speculation ramps up regarding which superstar players will team up with each other this summer, everybody's moves will be put under a microscope. Amid murmurs of LeBron's recent recruiting activity, ESPN insider Jordan Schultz reports that Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving was recently seen with LeBron at the upscale LA nightclub Hyde Sunset.

The former teammates have made amends following their falling out in Cleveland and this could be nothing more than two friends enjoying a night out. That said, rumors suggest Kyrie is open to playing alongside LeBron again and the Lakers are expected to pursue the 27-year old All Star.

For what it's worth, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says he's been told there's "no way in hell" Irving signs with the Lakers. Smith is convinced that Irving will end up in a New York Knicks jersey along with Kevin Durant.