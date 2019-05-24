LeBron James Reportedly Trying To Recruit Kawhi Leonard & Jimmy Butler

Everyone's favorite LeBron James stan Brian Windhorst has been all over ESPN these days with some interesting reports and theories regarding LeBron and the cast of characters he's trying to bring to the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the Lakers were an absolute disaster this season as they finished with a record of 37-45 and missed the playoffs despite having one of the best players in the league. Heading into the offseason, James is looking for some help and according to Windhorst, the King could be looking towards some players from the Eastern Conference.

During an appearance on Pardon The Interruption, Windhorst explained that James has been in contact with Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler. Leonard has been the MVP of the playoffs so far as he has carried the Raptors all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals where they are one win away from the team's first ever Finals appearance. Meanwhile, Butler was the best player on the Sixers in the playoffs this year.

It's uncertain as to whether or not either of these players will want to join LeBron. Kawhi has been linked to the Clippers in the past, while Butler seems undecided as to if he wants to come back the Sixers or not.

Once again, this is simply a preliminary report so there is no telling who will want to join the Lakers, especially with all the alleged backstabbing going on.

