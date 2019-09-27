NBA Media Day is off and running in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving has had plenty to say, ranging from the 4am phone call that led him, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan to sign with the Nets, and how much he loves the family atmosphere of the organization.

Additionally, Kyrie spoke candidly about Kevin Durant's rehab and how he wants to protect Durant from getting on the court until he is 101% healthy. In doing so, he threw some shade at the Golden State Warriors and says a lot of people are responsible for the devastating achilles injury KD suffered in the NBA Finals.

"We all know K was not ready to play in that environment. We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not. He was out 31 days, and we put him on a national stage in the finals, to end up selling a product that came before the person, Kevin. And now, I'm here to protect that."

Meanwhile, Durant himself has said that the Warriors aren't to blame for his injury. In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes last month, he was asked point blank if he felt the Warriors mishandled his injury.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back.

Check out Kyrie's comments in the video embedded below.