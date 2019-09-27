Kyrie Irving spoke at length with reporters on Friday morning as the NBA's Media Day kicked off in Brooklyn, as well as select other cities around the league.

During his media session, the All Star point guard described the events that led to him signing with the Brooklyn Nets this summer, including why he backed out on his verbal commitment to re-sign in Boston. According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Irving explained that there were some events that took place in his personal life that caused him to change his outlook entering free agency.

As seen in the video embedded below, the 27-year old point guard also discussed the 4am phone call with Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan on the morning of June 30, the opening day of free agency, during which all three agreed to join forces in BK.

Irving was all smiles at the press conference, despite the fact that he recently suffered a facial fracture on the left side of his face after taking an elbow to the mouth during a workout. The team confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, noting that Irving will be listed as day-to-day as the team kicks off training camp next week.

Last season with the Cs, the six-time All Star averaged 23.8 points with 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds per game. Brooklyn will kick off the 2019-20 season at home, on their brand new all-gray court, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23.

Check out some more clips from the Nets' Media Day below.