Over the weekend, the Toronto Raptors recent championship was completely overlooked thanks to the trade that ultimately sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Anthony Davis was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers, while the New Orleans Pelicans got Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and a plethora of draft picks. The Davis deal makes the Lakers a contender in a Western Conference that has been busted wide open thanks to injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. With this in mind, the Lakers are looking to beef up their roster even more and it appears as though Kyrie Irving could be a potential dance partner.

Most of the reports so far have Irving going to the Brooklyn Nets, although a report from David Aldridge of The Athletic states how Irving has been interested in playing with Davis for months and that this interest could, in fact, lead him to the Lakers.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Irving and LeBron James' relationship had been strained for a while but earlier in the season, the two made up which could lend itself well to a potential reunion. For now, Irving's interest in playing with AD is no real guarantee that he'll wind up in L.A. but it will certainly make Lakers fans more optimistic about the free agent period.

Stay tuned for more NBA news as free agency ramps up over the next few weeks.