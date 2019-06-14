Kyrie Irving is one of the biggest free agents heading into the Summer and teams throughout the league will be lining up to try and sign him. Recently, it was made public that Irving won't be using his player option in Boston and that he will be shopping himself around. It was also revealed that Kyrie was parting ways with his agent and would be joining Roc Nation Sports which has strong ties to Brooklyn. This revelation has created many rumors about the point guard's interest in the Brooklyn Nets and according to a report from Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, these rumors might be true.

In the article, Bulpett cites some sources close to Kyrie who say he is "prepared to sign" with Brooklyn. One source around the league was told that Irving would be signing with the Nets and that other teams have been told that this is the case.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It should be noted that Kyrie to the Nets isn't exactly a done deal and that he could easily change his mind within the next few weeks. The Nets have two max slots though so their squad is certainly a prime destination for someone with the pedigree of Irving.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Kyrie and all the other free agents out there.