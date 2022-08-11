Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of some drama right now. At every turn, the Nets cannot stay out of the headlines as their two biggest superstars are on their way out, one way or another. Between Kyrie not getting a contract extension and Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it is clear that there isn't a lot of good coming out of Net-land right now.

In addition to all of this, Kyrie has been subjected to various rumors about himself. The latest rumor came from Ric Bucher, who claimed that Kyrie demanded a bizarre deal from the Nets in which he would only have to play three-quarters of the entire season, as he didn't want to play more than 60 games.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Kyrie clearly did not like this report, as he took to Twitter today, stating that the media exists to control your thoughts, whether you're aware of it or not. He then went on to invite fans onto his own platforms once they've committed themselves to the upcoming paradigm shift.

"When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up," Kyrie said. "We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening. Welcome to the PARADIGM SHIFT."

Kyrie has always been at odds with the media, and this is yet another example of this. Whether or not this strategy actually works out in his favor, remains to be seen.