Ben Simmons has been heavily criticized over the last couple of seasons due to his lack of care when it comes to playing the game of basketball. There have been numerous times in which Simmons has shown himself to be careless, and the last two postseasons are examples of this. From playing poorly with the Sixers to giving up on the Nets, Simmons has not instilled much confidence in his teammates.

While speaking to Colin Cowherd, Ric Bucher came through with a report that alleged how Simmons actually left the Nets group chat after the team asked him to play in Game 4 against the Celtics. This is a wild story if true, and it should be a cautionary tale of what the Nets can expect this season.

It seems like Simmons is calling cap on this story as he took to Twitter with a rare statement on Tuesday morning. As you can see in the tweet down below, Simmons feels as though this entire saga is quite absurd. Below, he wrote "slow news day," prefaced by a laughing emoji.

It wasn't a direct reaction to the recent story, however, it is pretty obvious what he's referring to. Unfortunately for Simmons, his reputation has made stories like this believable.

