Kyrie Irving recently signed on for one more year with the Brooklyn Nets. This was simply Kyrie exercising his player option, however, it was most certainly a compromise as Kyrie originally wanted a four-year deal to keep him with the team long term. Given his antics off the court, the Nets figured this would be a bad idea, and they never signed him to a new contract.

Since then, Kevin Durant has demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, while Kyrie is currently being shopped around. This is clearly not a great time to be Kyrie, especially since the rumors surrounding the star point guard are truly starting to get a bit out of hand.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

One example of this comes from reporter Ric Bucher who offered some interesting insight into Kyrie's previous contract negotiations. As Bucher explains, Kyrie told the Nets that he did not want to play back-to-backs and that his demand was to only play three-quarters of the season. Kyrie didn't want to play more than 60 games, and understandably, the Nets did not go for that.

It remains to be seen if these demands were truly made by Kyrie or if they have simply been made up. Given Kyrie's history, however, it is easy to see why some would believe this to be true.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.

[Via]