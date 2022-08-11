Kyrie Irving has been catching the eye of the Los Angeles Lakers as of late. If you remember, it seemed like the Lakers were actually a lock to get Kyrie, just about a month ago. According to multiple reports, the Nets wanted two first-round picks from the Lakers, and the Lakers were simply not willing to do that.

Of course, the Lakers also wanted to give up Russell Westbrook, who isn't exactly of interest to the Nets right now. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Lakers have changed their minds and are now willing to part with that second first-round pick.

“Elsewhere, there doesn’t appear to be much traction on a Durant deal, though the Los Angeles Lakers are now reportedly willing to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks in a deal for Kyrie Irving. Earlier in the offseason, the Nets were unwilling to take back Russell Westbrook in any Irving deal. It is unclear if their stance remains unchanged or could change depending on what is received in a potential Durant deal.”

This could have everything to do with LeBron James, who recently sat down with the Lakers to discuss his future. Rob Pelinka promised LeBron to give him the resources to win, and with the Lakers wanting LeBron to retire in L.A., it seems crystal clear that they are making a big push for Kyrie.

