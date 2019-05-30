Kylie Jenner launched her own skincare line dubbed Kylie Skin and it didn't really start off on the right foot. One of the products Kylie was proud to announce in her rollout was her walnut scrub, but people were quick to shoot the scrub down due to its known harm to the skin.

"Genuinely horrified that one of the Kardashians has a skincare range that features a face scrub with crushed nutshells in it. IT’S 2019 FFS. Acid toners exist, you know. You don’t need to massage grit into your face," one user wrote on Twitter. Now just a few weeks later people are calling Kylie out again for her questionable face washing practices and the fact that she used a Snapchat filter when filming herself.

In the clip below, you can see the 21-year-old washing her face for maybe five-seconds while a floral filter is used throughout.

“You washed your face for 2 seconds. You’re using a filter. You still had makeup come off on the damn towel. LEARN HOW TO WASH YOUR FACE. God damn. How hard is this? Basic hygiene y’all 🤦🏻‍♀️,” one user responded, while another added: "Love you Kylie Jenner but if you’re showing people how to wash their face with your products, do it properly. Putting cleanser on your skin for 2 sec & washing it off is not effective in any way, shape, or form. Cleanser needs to be used for at LEAST 30 sec to work effectively."

Safe to say Kylie needs to think twice before she shares skin advice. Peep more reactions below.