Each woman born into the Kardashian family is comfortable enough with their bodies to post numerous thirst traps on social media every month. Kylie Jenner is one of the most adept members of the clan, regularly flaunting her goodies online. Travis Scott's leading lady can call herself a self-made billionaire and much of her fortune was made by following the Kardashian ideals. The makeup mogul boosted her brand by becoming a selfie queen, ruling social media and always keeping fans on their toes. Today, she decided to up the shock value by a touch, posing in her satin green thong and matching bra and getting everybody to drop their jaws as a direct result.



The 21-year-old reality star made her followers do a double take when she shared an image of herself lounging on the couch with her low-cut jeans dipping low on her famous curves. She didn't call attention to how risqué the shot was but the seven million likes on the post mean that she did something right.

With over 139 million followers on Instagram alone, Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular people in the entire world. She continues to shape her own narrative, recently levelling up her money game and making moves to keep her world domination intact. Peep the photo below.