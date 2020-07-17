Kyle Shares "See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!" Ft. Tyga, Bryson Tiller, Rich The Kid

Inspired by his high school graduation quote, Kyle delivers his latest project, See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!. The Southern California rapper wants to take listeners on a light-hearted journey musically on his road to stardom. "With this album, I realized I wanted to get back to the KYLE bag," he told Apple Music.

"My headspace was really trying to reconnect with my past to tap back into, I think, the best nature of KYLE music, which is just pure joy and excitement and happiness and starry-eyedness." Kyle calls See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! a "breakup album in a sense" because he is sharing what it was like moving away from what was familiar to him into the unknown as he pursued his dreams. "I made it happen." See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! hosts features from Tyga, Johnny Yukon, Rich The Kid, K Camp, Trippie Redd, iann dior, Rico Nasty, The Drums, Bryson Tiller, Raphael Saadiq, AzChike, and Too $hort. Check it out and leave your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bouncin

2. Money Now ft. Tyga & Johnny Yukon

3. GIRLS ft. Rico Nasty

4. YES! ft. Rich The Kid & K Camp

5. Forget ft. Trippie Redd, iann dior, & The Drums

6. Over It

7. What It Is

8. The Sun ft. Bryson Tiller & Raphael Saadiq

9. Bye

10. A Message From Mr. Man (Interlude)

11. Mr. Man & K.i.D

12. See You When I'm Famous [Bonus Track] ft. AzChike & Too $hort