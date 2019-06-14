It was an insane night to be a Toronto Raptors fan yesterday as they won their first ever NBA Championship against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. While many thought it would be Kawhi Leonard who would control the pace of the game, it ended up being Kyle Lowry who dominated early and scored 15 points in the first quarter alone. He ended up finishing the match with 26 points and if it weren't for Leonard's dominance throughout the series, he probably would have been Finals MVP.

Lowry is one of those players who gets a lot of criticism for the way he plays in the playoffs and this season, he proved all of the doubters wrong. After the game, Lowry had a message for those who doubted him.

"I appreciate the moment that I'm in," Lowry told ESPN. "I'm happy I'm able to celebrate this moment with my teammates and with my family. The critics will have something else to say, which is fine. But I'm a champion."

At the beginning of the season, Lowry was upset with the franchise for trading his best friend DeMar DeRozan for a superstar in Leonard. With this championship winning season behind him, Lowry is surely forgiving of how things played out.