Team USA's training camp will wrap up on Friday night in Las Vegas with an intrasquad scrimmage taking place at the T-Mobile Arena. You can catch the action on NBATV starting at 10pm ET.

Ahead of the Blue Team vs White Team showdown, Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put on a little dunking exhibition, which included a series of off-the-wall dunks.

Check out all dunks in the videos embedded below.

Both Fox and Kuzma are competing for a spot on Team USA's 12-man roster, which will be sized down from 16 between tonight's scrimmage and the start of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The current 16-man roster also includes Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Khris Middleton, Myles Turner, Brook Lopez, Bam Adebayo, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, Harrison Barnes, Thad Young, Kyle Lowry, Joe Harris, Jaylen Brown and PJ Tucker.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup, taking place in China, is scheduled to tip off on August 31, with the championship game taking place on September 15. Click here to check out the special edition Air Jordan colorways set to release in celebration of the upcoming event.