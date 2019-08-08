In celebration of the 2019 FIBA World Cup taking place in China from August 31-September 15, Jordan Brand has plans to release several special edition sneakers over the coming weeks.

The full collection was official announced last night, revealing four sneakers in total including a red Air Jordan 4, along with white colorways of the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 33 SE and the Jumpman Diamond.

The Jordan Diamond will be the first to release starting Thursday, August 8.

Jumpman Diamond FIBA/Nike

The Air Jordan 33 SE, otherwise known as the Air Jordan 33 Low, is set to drop on August 23. The kicks come decked out in white with supporting black and gold accents, as well as a splash of red across the tongue.

Air Jordan 33 SE FIBA/Nike

August 24 will see the release of the Air Jordan 12, featuring a white tumbled leather supported by gold accents and university red detailing about the inner lining, heel and branding on the tongue.

Additionally, the flags of the countries competing in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup can be spotted on the 12's mudguard if you look closely, while Chinese symbols run down the heel tab.

Air Jordan 12 FIBA/Nike

Lastly, the FIBA Air Jordan 4 will arrive on September 1. The 4s come equipped with a red leather upper with obsidian detailing appearing on the mudguard and inner lining, as well as the lacing system.

Additional details include a tag that reads "For The Love Of The Game" on the inside of the tongue, and symbols from various flags in place of the traditional mesh portions of the AJ4.

Air Jordan 4 FIBA/Nike