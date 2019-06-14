Air Jordan 4 FIBA
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "FIBA" Officially Drops Next Weekend, Official Photos RevealedThese kicks will let you celebrate the FIBA Basketball World Cup in style.ByAlexander Cole45.4K Views
- SportsJordan Brand Reveals 2019 FIBA World Cup Sneaker CollectionPreview all four sneakers in Jordan Brand's FIBA collection.ByKyle Rooney2.7K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "FIBA" Drops Next Month: Detailed ImagesThis shoe is dropping just in time for the FIBA World Cup.ByAlexander Cole6.6K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "FIBA" New Release Date Announced"Fiba" 4s now scheduled to drop September 7.ByKyle Rooney12.9K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 FIBA Release Details Announced: New ImagesFIBA 4s rumored to drop on July 6.ByKyle Rooney4.7K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 FIBA Rumored For This Summer: First LookFirst look at the upcoming AJ4 "FIBA."ByKyle Rooney2.9K Views