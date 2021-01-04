The beef between Snoop Dogg and Eminem isn't one that could be settled with a Verzuz battle or even a back-and-forth of diss tracks. Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg finally responded to Eminem's "Zeus," calling the few bars that the Detroit legend had for him "soft ass shit." Of course, we're not expecting Eminem to necessarily air out his grievances on wax, again, but in the case that it does, KXNG Crooked doesn't believe the outcome will be great for either party.

In a roughly six-minute video shared on YouTube, KXNG Crooked offered his thoughts on the bubbling clash between the two legends. Crook, of course, has his allegiance to both artists. On one hand, he's a Long Beach native formerly signed to Death Row, the same label that Snoop was on. However, he's also from the school of gladiators, signing to Eminem alongside Slaughterhouse while remaining loyal to the Detroit MC. He explained that he comes from a school where hip-hop's competitive nature is meant to bring out the best in every MC. However, Snoop Dogg and Eminem going at each other's throats could lead to even bigger problems within the culture.

"For everybody who thinks that this shit is gonna just be two records going back and forth, or a few records going back and forth, you're very wrong," Crook said. "This has the potential to be the most polarizing beef ever in Hip Hop, you know what I mean? And for that reason, I think it's not good for the culture. I don't think it's good for the culture."

Crook explained that an eruption of diss tracks between Snoop Dogg and Eminem would only lead to less unity within hip-hop and America, as a whole.

"They're gonna make this a racial thing," Crook explained. "Every thinkpiece, all the comments. That's gonna start a conversation that becomes bigger than the actual music, the diss records. The conversation will become bigger than the diss records. Trust me on that. They're gonna make it a racial thing and it's gonna widen the divide in the culture. That gap is gonna be like The Grand Canyon when they're done with this s***. You better understand what you're asking for."

While fans might be interested in witnessing two greats go at it on wax, Crook explained that there will be repercussions if this becomes overblown. Check out Crook's reaction to the beef below.

