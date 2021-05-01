A guy like Dr. Dre isn't going to tell you that he's dropping an album. He's pretty much just going to do it when he feels like it without much of a warning. His mystique is clearly something his protegée's like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar picked up on and apply to their own careers. That being said, whenever a clue drops, fans instantly pick up on it and dissect it to find any signs of new music on the way.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fredwreck and KXNG Crooked have stirred up some conversation on the interwebs after tweeting out "Beats & Rhymes" but it was the rapper's tweet that kicked off a flurry of internet conspiracy theories.

It began a few days ago when Fredwreck shared a photo of himself alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Dr. Dre with the caption, "Beats & Rhymes." Though it didn't say much, and the photo itself was taken in 2017, it was enough for fans to speculate that a collaboration was on the way. What took it a step further was a tweet from KXNG Crooked yesterday that read the exact same thing as Fredwreck's caption.

The speculation surrounding a new album from Dr. Dre picked up last year after Page Kennedy confirmed there was a new Dr. Dre album in the works. By late 2020, the album suffered yet another leak.

Earlier this year, following Dr. Dre's scary hospitalization, he was spotted back in the studio with several of his collaborators including Dem Jointz who strongly hinted that Detox was dropping this year.

Though Fredwreck and Crook's tweets can be mere coincidence, fans do think that there is something on the horizon. Check out a few of the fan reactions and theories below. Do you think Detox is dropping this year or have you lost hope? Sound off in the comments.