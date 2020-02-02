KSI Teams Up With Trippie Redd On New Track "Wake Up Call"

Coming off his recent in-ring victory over Logan Paul, YouTuber, KSI has been boasting about his boxing skills and rightfully so. However, since stepping into the realm of making music, the highly-popularized British internet personality has been able to recruit some big names to collaborate with. Now, the "Down Like That" rapper has released his latest musical offering in a new one-off single entitled, "Wake Up Call" featuring none other than Ohio's very own Trippie Redd.

The song produced by S-X features bright synth pads and moderately mixed drum sequencing and bass rhythms that don't overwhelm the rest of the production. Trippie Redd kicks off the track delivering the song's chorus in his renowned melodic delivery while KSI kicks off the first verse in a controlled flow that fits into the pocket of the instrumentation perfectly.

"Wake Up Call" is a testament to the versatility of KSI as an overall entertainer. He's proven he can go toe-to-toe in the ring, he can cultivate a following utilizing his personality alone, and now, he's a full-blown emcee with the ability to hang with some of the most prominent rappers of this current generation.

Listen to KSI's "Wake Up Call" featuring Trippie Redd in the streaming link below and let us know if the British YouTuber got one in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Funny, innit? (Huh?), now they wantin' to get it (Money)

Now they wantin' to visit (Ay)

'Cause they watchin' the riches (Milly)

See me gettin' the cheddar (Cheese)

See me sprinkle the pepper (Season)

Panoramic my view and leadin' and trendin', whatever (Okay)

Feel it (Yeah), Thurman how I go kill it (Kill)

How you stakin', get filet (Beef), ex 'em out to exhibit

I'm winnin' in different avenues ('nues)

Trippy my revenue (Ay)

Don't see me ever lose, I jump hurdles like kangaroos