It's no secret that YouTube sensation slash rapper KSI is a formidable fighter, making short work of anybody who goes toe to toe with him - including Logan Paul, with whom he sparred in a recent celebrity boxing match. Now, HipHopDX has linked up with KSI for a conversation, and it didn't take long before the Def Jam Vendetta fantasy camp kicked off. Rattling off a list of foes he'd willingly face, Tory Lanez is the first name pulled from the hip-hop realm. "I'd finish him," laughs KSI. "I think once I hit him once, he'd be like 'yeah I'm good."

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

When asked about 50 Cent, KSI lets out another hearty guffaw. "That'd be a good match-up," he admits. "Stamina-wise I'd be all over him. I love 50, man. He's such a clown on Instagram, it's so funny. He literally just destroys people." Wiz Khalifa, who has been steadily training in Mixed Martial Arts, is another possible contender. "I'd beat him," assesses KSI. "He's got quite a skinny frame. Again, if I hit him, he'd be like 'yeah I'm good.' With boxing, it's cool to be able to punch, but you have to be able to take a punch as well."

Last but not least, KSI speculates on fighting all three Migos at the same time. "They'd come in swinging, man!" he laughs. "But yeah, I'd be able to take them all for sure." While it's unlikely any of these fights will ever manifest, it does make us hope for a new Def Jam fighting game; given all the new characters that have emerged since the last one, imagine the limitless possibilities.

