KSI Lands Rick Ross & Lil Baby For "Down Like That"

Once again, a YouTube star has linked up with some hip-hop heavyweights. Not entirely far removed from the much-maligned Jake Paul & Gucci Mane collaboration, KSI has united Lil Baby and Rick Ross to his musical cause. The end result is a decent, if not entirely spectacular dose of melodic rap, tinged ever-so-slightly with dubstep elements. For what it's worth, KSI sounds comfortable on an instrumental, kicking things off with some opening bars. "I’m cold with this, slow man down like Freezer," he spits. "Wanna backstab like Frieza, dictate death like Caesar."

Rick Ross slides through next, dropping off a brief and admittedly phoned-in verse. Still, it's never a bad thing to hear an update from this particular boss, whose presence and gravitas are statements in themselves. Lil Baby fares no better, capable though not exerting himself in the slightest. "My concierge don’t ever stop me," he raps. "You know I fuck with Ross I even went and bought the block, a hundred million dollars strong." While the track itself is fine, look for more excitement to pop off in KSI's upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul on November 9th.

