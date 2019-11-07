mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KSI Lands Rick Ross & Lil Baby For "Down Like That"

Mitch Findlay
November 07, 2019 10:27
470 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Down Like That
KSI Feat. Rick Ross & Lil Baby

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Boss and The Baby secure the vlogger bag.


Once again, a YouTube star has linked up with some hip-hop heavyweights. Not entirely far removed from the much-maligned Jake Paul & Gucci Mane collaboration, KSI has united Lil Baby and Rick Ross to his musical cause. The end result is a decent, if not entirely spectacular dose of melodic rap, tinged ever-so-slightly with dubstep elements. For what it's worth, KSI sounds comfortable on an instrumental, kicking things off with some opening bars. "I’m cold with this, slow man down like Freezer," he spits. "Wanna backstab like Frieza, dictate death like Caesar."

Rick Ross slides through next, dropping off a brief and admittedly phoned-in verse. Still, it's never a bad thing to hear an update from this particular boss, whose presence and gravitas are statements in themselves. Lil Baby fares no better, capable though not exerting himself in the slightest. "My concierge don’t ever stop me," he raps. "You know I fuck with Ross I even went and bought the block, a hundred million dollars strong." While the track itself is fine, look for more excitement to pop off in KSI's upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul on November 9th. 

Quotable Lyrics

I’m cold with this
Slow man down like Freezer
Wanna backstab like Frieza
Dictate death like Caesar
Always come through with a bee
Got to do a lot to trouble me

youtube.com/watch?v=Ewe467E8kOk
KSI Rick Ross Lil Baby
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS KSI Lands Rick Ross & Lil Baby For "Down Like That"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject