Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman, TMZ reports, although conflicting sources have come forward as to whether the ceremony was legitimate, or just for laughs.

A One Love Wedding Chapel employee confirmed that weddings are only performed when a marriage license is presented, but a source close to the reality star and her beau, Travis Barker told the publication that the couple "hadn't gotten a license and only did it for fun."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Original reports revealed that Kravis showed up at the Sin City spot around 1:30 AM – hours after the rockstar finished his show at the Grammys. The venue was prohibited from taking photos, and instead, the famous pair brought along their own photographer and security entourage.

The initial TMZ story also says, "sources connected to the couple [shared that] they had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel's owner, who was also a witness," although that has since been challenged, as we mentioned earlier.

It was apparently important to Barker and Kardashian that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding, so that's exactly what they got. As you may have expected, this won't be the only wedding ceremony for the pair, who got engaged at a California beach last October.

"There will be several other celebrations, with lots of fanfare," reports reveal.





Just last month, the 42-year-old showed off her sandy cheeks in an Instagram photo dump from her and her man's beach date – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.

[Via]