As they continue to plan their upcoming wedding, Kravis is looking happier than ever. The couple – consisting of reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – was photographed by TMZ packing on the PDA during a beach date earlier this week, and on Friday, March 11th, the mother of three shared some up-close and personal footage from their big day together to her feed.

Kicking off the photo dump with a photo of her sandy cheeks, Kardashian dropped off nothing more than a water droplet emoji in the caption. In the next slide, we once again see the 42-year-old's curvy behind, just barely covered by a sleek black one-shoulder swimsuit as her man pulls her into an embrace and they link hands to run into the water together.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Next, we have a video of the gorgeous view at the beach, followed by a picture of the Poosh founder's OOTD, made up of a pair of oversized denim jeans, a black crewneck, dad sneakers, and black shades.

Finally, a close-up picture from what looks like a food truck with various stickers and posters, and a stunning shot of the serene orange and blue sunset.

Earlier this month, Kardashian opened up about the sex fast that she and her fiancé went on, revealing that it was "crazy," but it made things "better" between them as they continue to try to expand their family.

"Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant," a source told Us Weekly last month. "It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first."





