Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Were All Smiles At Scott Disick's Birthday Bash

We know that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are on great co-parenting terms since the mother of three previously stated that she's "proud" of her relationship with her ex and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. All were proven to be true since this past weekend Scott was blessed with a cute birthday bash to ring in his 36th year with his family and friends by his side.

Sofia was in attendance, along with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters as guests were treated to temporary tattoos and all kinds of Lord snacks to play on Scott's infamous nickname. Daily Mail even got clips of Scott blowing out his birthday candles with help from Kim and Kanye's son, Saint.

Some clips shared to Instagram even saw the children having fun as they break it down to some music, with North West (as always) doing the most.

While Scott and Kourtney are doing great apart, not too long ago the exes were dubbed soulmates by a spiritual healer in Bali. Scott admitted that the statement gave him "a lot to think about” but didn't have him changing his current relationship status.

“I like Kourtney and Scott being separate,” Kim said of the read at the time. “You can have soulmates in your life but then reality sets in, and I do think they are separated for a reason and I hope things don’t get awkward.”