Kourtney Kardashian is the latest cover star for Paper Magazine where she shines in an all pink get-up, rollers in her hair with the phone off the hook, looking like she doesn't have time for your questions. However, she did have time since the 40-year-old chatted about her new blog Poosh, being a Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney's new website not only shares her favorite products and lifestyle offerings but also shares updates on her family and more recently, she and Scott talked about their co-parenting for their three children. Scott is now dating Sofia Richie (who is 20 years Kourtney's junior) and according to Kourtney, she's proud of the relationship between the three.

It's "probably the thing I'm most proud of," she told the publication. They've all gone on vacation together already, where Kourtney added: "I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited."

Elsewhere in the feature, Kourtney expressed just how great she would feel if her family's reality show just stopped filming entirely. "I would be very happy," shes said, repeating for emphasis: "I would be very happy."



David Becker/WireImage/Getty