Kool John Grabs P-Lo, Nef The Pharaoh & Larry June For "Run The Bag Up"

Kool John returns with another "get money" anthem.

"Run The Bag Up" has been in circulation since April, while the project it encompasses, Up All Night 2, was released little over a week ago with the backing of HBK's complete roster. In the "Run The Bag Up" music video, Kool John manages to recruit a couple of outsiders into the fold. Kool John slots himself in the leadoff position, because well, he foots the bill.

First, he spawns in a hangar with his friends, but not for long, as the choreographer/videographer then chooses to deploy a dancer in a darkened room off to the side. Kool John literally traps himself in one too many vignettes before the strobe settings go Donnie Darko on the viewer's eyes - signaling for P-Lo to jump in and rap the hook.

Next up is Nef The Pharaoh, with arguably the most balanced of attacks on "Run The Bag Up." Nef's well-researched style never looks out of place at the heart of a record, leaving Larry June to close up shop in the final seconds. Easy peasy, like breakfast, or Brexit, whichever comes first. Enjoy the new(ish) Kool John, it's a genuine bop.