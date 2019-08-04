Kojey Radical Returns With "2020" Single

U.K.-bred Kojey Radical has returned with his newest "2020" track, recruiting the talents of Swindle, Kyu Steed, and KZ for a little help on the combative new track. This time around, expect to find Kojey at his finest as he reflects on his past aspirations and readjusting the vision.

“What’s better, having hope or expectations? Many people feel so pressured by the expectations of others that it causes them to be frustrated, miserable and confused about what they should do," Kojey says of the new track. "That was me, I had a million exceptions of what I should be, where I should be and when instead of seeing the importance of having a vision. Now nothing can stop me. I’m in the year 2020.”

Quotable Lyrics

Thought I’d be the man at 21.

Said by 22 that I’d be closer to the funds.

Tighten up the circle. Move in silence. Get the grub.

Belly never empty when you manifest the want.