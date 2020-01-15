The entirety of 2019 wasn't great for Kodak Black. Numerous legal issues have set his career back with the rapper getting hit with a 3-year sentence for federal weapons charges. Although he already had a few legal issues on his plate already, this is the one that will keep him behind bars for the next few years.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aside from the federal gun case, the rapper was also arrested at the Buffalo border after weed and guns were discovered in his vehicle. The vehicle the rapper was traveling in reportedly had four handguns, a loaded magazine, and a personal use amount of cannabis. Kodak and the three other people he was traveling with were arrested for felony possession of a weapon.

According to WBFO, the rapper's arrest topped the U.S. Customs top 10 list of seizures in 2019 made by the Buffalo Gield Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The CBP Officers within Buffalo Field Operations work tirelessly to protect our nation’s security,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, acting director of Buffalo Field Operations. “This list is just a small snapshot of the outstanding work they do day in and day out.”

Following his arrest, the rapper was forced to pay $20K bond and was also forced to cancel several concerts in the United States as well as in Canada on his Dying To Live tour.