Kodak Black is stuck in a really tough spot. As it stands, he is set to spend the next forty-six months behind bars for falsifying information on gun applications in Florida. It has been reported that, during his stay in a federal penitentiary, the rapper plans to earn his higher learning degree and complete a stint in a rehabilitation center to shorten his sentence. Well, that's not enough and he's now looking to appeal the sentence altogether, filing paperwork and asking for a formal re-do.



As reported by Complex, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, is looking for a do-over after being sentenced to spend nearly the next four years in prison. The document was filed yesterday and it reads: "Notice is hereby given that the Defendant, Bill K. Kapri, takes and enters this, his Notice of Appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to review the Orders, Judgment and Sentence entered on November 13, 2019." The report also notes that one of the star's lawyers would like a transcript of their previous court hearing.

The Floridian artist has been in and out of legal trouble since coming up as a big-time rap star. His career has always been in jeopardy and, now, he is facing possibly his biggest setback yet.

Free Kodak.