Kodak Black Grabs NLE Choppa & DB Omerta To Help Him On "Zombie"

Erika Marie
October 25, 2019 03:29
Zombie
Kodak Black Feat. NLE Choppa & DB Omerta

Even from prison, Kodak is grinding out music.


In less than a month, Kodak Black will learn his fate at his sentencing. Earlier this year, the Florida rapper was arrested on federal weapons charges prior to performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. He's been in prison ever since and now reportedly faces upwards of ten years in prison after pleading guilty. Kodak's fate may still be questionable, but his career wages on.

Kodak from sharing updates and delivering music to his fans, and on Friday, the controversial artist released a new single titled "Zombie" featuring NLE Choppa and DB Omerta. Even from behind bars Kodak is ready to celebrate Halloween, so the trio collaborated in an effort drop bars over a brooding beat. Don't be surprised if Kodak drops a project or two from prison, so give "Zombie" a few spins and let us know what you think about this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Way them women jump out the car, you would think your mans got popped (Doom, doom, yeah)
N*ggas on the 'Gram talking crazy, when they pull up, they get dropped (Woah, woah)
Hundred round drum bustin' at your top, kick down the door, take all you got (Oh yeah)
When DB start spittin' it, you know I can't stop (Yeah, right)
And I keep a Glock on me so you know I'm gon' pop
We snuck the Glock in, yeah, we got the MAC-10 (We got)

