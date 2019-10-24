Kodak Black is still behind bars and his imminent fate is unresolved. Hopefully, he makes his way back home before the end of the year but, for that, we'll need to wait. The Florida-based rapper is still dominating the news circuit though. After a photo of him in his jumpsuit started circulating online this summer, fans noted that he looked different. Some even resorted to conspiracy theories, suggesting that Kodak was cloned while in jail. Of course, that's not the most realistic claim but Memphis rapper NLE Choppa was down with it, reiterating his own beliefs about that on social media. "That looks like two different people," he said about Kodak. The Floridian's brother Jackboy has been backing him up strongly in recent weeks and now, he's going to bat by taking on NLE Choppa.

"I'm sensitive about my brother," said Jackboy before admitting that he believes Choppa is a pretty "cool kid." He still has deep-rooted issues with him though. "You just a dick rider. You just do too much fuckshit. Don't play with Kodak. When you playin' with Kodak, you playin' with Jack," said the rapper online, according to Complex.

The two also went back-and-forth on Instagram recently, calling each other out by leaking direct messages and addressing the situation in their captions. Hopefully, NLE Choppa and Jackboy can settle their differences. They don't seem to dislike each other but this "clone" talk has certainly ruffled a few feathers.