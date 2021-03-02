Kodak Black is putting together a string of legal wins following his release from prison. The Florida-area rapper was among the dozens of people pardoned by President Donald Trump on his final day in office, having his sentence commuted. The 23-year-old has been having the time of his life post-release, getting engaged to fellow rapper Mellow Rackz, releasing a few new songs, and enjoying his freedom. He's about to start enjoying himself even more too because, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Kodak will be allowed to travel for work, being granted permission from the judge.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to TMZ, a federal judge has approved Kodak's motion to be able to travel across the country for work appearances as long as he lets them know where he's headed. The rapper will need to provide a complete itinerary during his travel, including the addresses of any hotels he will be staying at. Of course, it was also specified that he needs to stay out of trouble during his trips.

Kodak's lawyers filed the motion and stated that the artist would like to travel to continue his charitable spree since being released from prison, doing community work around the country in areas he's connected to. He will likely also be hitting club appearances and performances.

Congratulations to Kodak on yet another legal win. Hopefully, this continues for the young rapper who has been derailed countless times.

[via]