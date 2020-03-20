Kodak Black is behind bars but in the midst of the current COVID-19 outbreak, he's lending his resources to help the kids. According to TMZ, his lawyer Bradford Cohen revealed that the rapper is sending 625 reading comprehension books to 625 students in Broward County, FL as schools across America close schools to combat further spreading of the virus. In addition to the school books, Kodak Black's also donating supplies and notebooks in order to make sure students between grades one to five are able to reach the reading standard in the state.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Florida schools are currently in lockdown until April 15th as the state's cases of COVID-19 increase. The rapper's donations have apparently amounted to $5K in total in education aid. The order of books in supplies went in earlier today with the package expected to arrive in the next few days. Unfortunately, they're still facing the issue of distributing these items since everyone is being encouraged to practice social distancing, though that'll be also be worked out in the coming days.

The timing of the donation is quite convenient. Just yesterday, a statement that appeared on his Instagram Page taunted rappers for not being able to make money during the lockdown since shows, tours and festivals are getting canceled. "U Rap N***az can’t make no money Right Na...This Corona shit need to last til I Get Out," he said. However, Kodak hasn't allowed his current situation to prevent him from giving back to his community in the past so his latest donation shouldn't come as a surprise.