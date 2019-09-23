At this point, Kevin Durant's exit from the Golden State Warriors has been pretty well-documented. KD never felt as though he fit in with the team and even had some issues with the head coach, Steve Kerr. These are all problems you don't want a superstar player of Durant's caliber to have and in the end, these problems are what pushed him to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the almighty Warriors are depleted heading into next season, especially with Klay Thompson out for about half the season with an ACL injury.

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, Thompson spoke about his recovery for the upcoming season but most importantly, he described what it was like having KD leave. Thompson was adamant about keeping the team together and offered a simple message for Durant ahead of free agency.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I mostly just let him be, but I told him we could have the greatest dynasty ever,” Thompson said.

Thompson wouldn't have been far off with that statement considering what the Warriors have done over the last few seasons. They have won three of the last five NBA Championships and made five straight finals. Had it not been for injuries, they probably would have beaten the Toronto Raptors last season.

If KD had stayed, there is no telling what they could have done this season although for now, it will forever remain as a "what-if" scenario.