Kevin Durant will have to wait several more months, and possibly an entire year, before he begins his next chapter with the Brooklyn Nets, but he'll still be one of the most talked about players throughout the 2019-20 campaign. From his injury and rehab to his decision to join the Nets, and what it means for the Warriors and overall landscape of the NBA, there are no shortage of topics when it comes to KD.

In a recent interview with J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal, the former Warriors star explained how he felt the need to leave Golden State and go to a place where he'd be able to further expand upon his offense repertoire. Moehringer writes, "From a strictly competitive, strategic standpoint, Durant had come to fear that Golden State had hit it's ceiling."

Says Durant, per the WSJ:

"The motion offense we run in Golden State, it only works to a certain point. We can totally rely on only our system for maybe the first two rounds. Then the next two rounds we're going to have to mix in individual play. We've got to throw teams off, because they're smarter in that round of the playoffs. So now I had to dive into my bag, deep, to create stuff on my own, off the dribbles, isos, pick-and-rolls, more so than let the offense create my points for me."

As for his time with the Warriors, Durant added, "it didn't feel as great as it could have been," due to the ever-present media speculation and fan anxiety about his free agency decision.

You can check out his full interview with the WSJ in the tweet embedded below.