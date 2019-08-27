Despite losing Spider-Man in a widely-publicized "divorce" from Sony Pictures, the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains in premium shape moving forward. With the board officially reset in a post-Endgame world, Marvel's next phase has promised some fresh new franchises for the fans, including the absolutely star-studded Eternals. With a cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-Seok, and more, Marvels' upcoming flick is destined to introduce itself with a bang. And if that weren't enough, the upcoming ensemble flick recently added another Game Of Thrones alumni to the mix - Mr. Kit Harrington.

According to Variety, Harrington will be playing the role of Dane Whitman, known as "The Black Knight," not to be confused with Martin Laurence's character of the same name. In the comic book lore, Black Knight is a character with a long and complicated history, and it will be exciting to see what an actor of Harrington's caliber (and martial prowess) brings to the table. Not to mention, we'll finally get that reunion between Jon Snow and Robb Stark, at least, in a way.

Look for the Eternals to set the table for a new batch of heroes, hopeful to fill the void The Avengers left behind. Are you excited for this one to drop on November 6th, 2020? Sound off below.

