Phase 4
- MoviesChris Pratt Officially Reveals That He Is Joining "Thor: Love & Thunder" CastWelcome Star Lord.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesKit Harrington Joins The MCU With Role In "The Eternals"From one epic saga to another. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesWesley Snipes Co-Signs Mahershala Ali As The Lead In Marvel Studios' "Blade"Kevin Feige announced Mahershala Ali will be taking the lead role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Blade" reboot.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDisney & Marvel Share "MCU Phase 4" Release DatesDisney can't stop, won't stop where the MCU is concerned. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Will Not Be The Last Film Of Marvel’s Phase ThreeSpidey will wrap up the "Infinity Saga"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dark Avengers" Script Allegedly In Development At Marvel StudiosPhase 4 will be full of surprises. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChloé Zhao Becomes First Ethnic Woman To Direct MCU Film With "The Eternals"Thanos' race will get their own movie. By Karlton Jahmal