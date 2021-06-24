King Von was well on his way to becoming one of hip-hop's next up, and who knows where his career might be were he not killed in November of 2020. Prior to his sudden death, the Chicago rapper had only recently released his latest album Welcome To O Block, a project that featured Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, and Polo G.

Following Von's death, many of his fans mobilized in support of the rapper, preserving his legacy by keeping his music on steady rotation. To this day, one of his most enduring anthems is "Took Her To The O," a song that's steadily climbing up to the one hundred million view marker on YouTube alone.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Today, it has been confirmed that the single has also hit an impressive milestone on Spotify, having officially surpassed the one hundred million mark on the digital streaming giant. It's easily one of Von's biggest hits, and will likely continue to rack up the streaming numbers well into the foreseeable future. Expect to see it certified double platinum before long, as it was previously certified in April of 2021.

It's admittedly bittersweet to see the extent of Von's popularity, as the rapper is no longer here to see these accomplishments manifest. We can only hope that these new successes bring some level of peace and pride to his loved ones, as it's evident that Von's music remains important to a considerable fanbase.

Rest in peace to Von, and be sure to keep "Took Her To The O" in steady rotation.

WATCH: King Von - Took Her To The O