King Von Previews "LeVon James" Album With "Took Her To The O"

Milca P.
February 23, 2020 00:10
Took Her To The O
King Von's newest "Took Her To The O" is here.


King Von is getting ready to unleash his LeVon James album on the masses, but just ahead of its arrival, he has touched down with his "Took Her To The O" cut to tease fans' palates.

The track finds Von hopping in his storytelling bag as he details an intricate story of the pitfalls of lacking. The track's title earns its history in Von's native grounds of Chicago's 6400 block, infamously referred to as "O Block." When listening closely, he doubles down by name-dropping members of the rival Fly Boy Gang while doubling down with some aggression just a block away: "I know you mad 'cause I smoked your mans, left him on the curb/She started laughin', she said, "Fuck that nigga, he from 63rd."

Dive into "Took Her To The O" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She live by the park, it's gettin' dark
My Glock on my lap, I'm just thinkin' smart
So she hop out, she switchin' and shit
This bitch thick as shit, she got two minutes
If she ain't back out, she gon' need a Lyft 

