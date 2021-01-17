Since the passing of King Von, Asian Doll has been looking to pay homage to him in every single way she can. The artist has dubbed herself Queen Von and she claims that the rapper was the love of her life. She has posted various voice notes and alleged love letters from Von, although some fans have maintained a veneer of skepticism. There are those who believe she is doing too much, while others feel like she is just trying to grieve in her own unique way.

Today, however, King Von's sister took to Twitter with a message about Von's love life. The tweet was quickly deleted although many were able to screenshot it, before being posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks.

"Von wasn't in a relationship with nobody before he died," his sister wrote. "Wasn't getting back wit nobody he was living his best life fuckin wit who eva he wanted to."

These comments are certainly in contradiction to what Asian Doll has been saying over these last couple of months, although the artist has yet to respond to the claim. Asian Doll has been very vocal against those who have questioned her relationship with Von, so it will be interesting to see if she has something about to say the words of a family member.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty