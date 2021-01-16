An impressive King Von chain has caused a bit of controversy and now, the jeweler behind the design has come forward. Mazza New York recently shared an elaborate piece that detailed the likeness of late rapper King Von, and soon, the news was shared that Lil Durk had purchased the jewelry in honor of his late friend. However, Durk refuted those rumors when he tweeted, "That’s not my weak ass chain."

Mazza New York stood accused of insinuating that Durkio commissioned the piece when he truly hadn't, so the company came forward with a statement about the controversy to clear things up. "I took the Von design down out of respect for the situation," Mazza wrote on their Instagram page. "I posted the design I completed a while back to actually show love to Durk. I never said it was his and media sources picked it up and said what they wanted to say. Legitimate sources actually contacted me and I told them the scenario."

It seems that there was no intention to offend anyone and with the design, Mazza hoped to do business with the Only The Family mogul in the future. "I have nothing but love for @lildurk and his craft," Mazza continued. "In my opinion the piece was [fire emoji] and would have been a great start to a long lasting relationship." Take a look at the statement and Mazza's design of King Von below.