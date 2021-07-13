There have been rumors regarding the death of Gakirah "K.I." Barnes for years, but only recently have authorities reportedly come forward to release documents about the case. Back in 2014, 17-year-old Barnes, who was reportedly a member of the Gangster Disciples, was shot nine times and killed in Chicago. The teen was a native of the city and had a reputation as someone who had killed over a dozen people, and she lost her life to the streets she was reportedly dedicated to.

Following Barnes's death, there were conversations about who the hooded figure was that shot her, and recently, reports have stated that the Chicago Police Department has released new information about Barnes's case.

These newly shared documents show that witnesses reportedly named King Von, a reported member of the Black Disciples, as the alleged shooter who was responsible for Barnes's death. "An unknown M/1 wearing a Grey Hoodie and Blue jeans approached the victims. The unknown offender then produced a handgun and began firing in the direction of the victims, striking all three. The unknown offender then was observed entering an unknown vehicle making good his escape," the document showed.

The police also stated that the "investigation revealed that the victim was killed by Dayvon Bennett," using King Von's government name. The rapper was said to have been "positively identified" as the "offender," however, there wasn't enough evidence to tie Von to the slaying so charges against him weren't filed.

Many people from Chicago have taken to social media to share that this was information that has been known since Barnes's murder was first announced. Swipe below to check out more about this case.

