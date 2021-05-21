No one wins when the family feuds but the Simmons crew doesn't care about Jay-Z lyrics. Russell Simmons and his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons have long touted their blended family as being at peace as they've introduced new partners and children, and the most recent match-up is Kimora and Tim Leissner, who she married back in 2014. The couple welcomed a child together, adding onto the growing family that includes Kimora's two daughters with Russell, her son with actor Djimon Hounsou, and a reported adopted son.

This week, we reported on the news that Russell was suing his ex-wife after he claims she illegally transferred his Celsius energy drink stock to her and her husband. The Def Jam icon claimed that Kimora was using the money to help pay off legal issues that have arisen for Leissner after he reportedly pleaded guilty in the $200 million fraud case. Kimora quickly clapped back with the help of her legal team.



Araya Doheny / Stringer / Getty Images

TheJasmineBrand reports that they received a statement regarding the allegations and it reads as follows:

"Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars. This is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for. "Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gas lighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora. "Russell will be held accountable for his serial abuse and we will confront his baseless claims that he is warranted Celsius stock dividends despite his self-admitted zero contribution. This extortion attempt is especially egregious given that Russell remains contractually in debt to Kimora for millions of dollars in unpaid business loans. Our team is actively working to put a firm end to his harassment, which continues despite Russell having fled the country – he will face his own reckoning in the US court."

Russell Simmons hasn't yet responded to this latest update from his ex-wife.

